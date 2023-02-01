| 7.1°C Dublin

Gardaí seize computer after judge frees man who sent photos of his genitalia to 11-year-old girl

Self-described “pervert” Adrian Robinson (48) was confronted by members of a “paedophile hunter group”

Police swooped after the &lsquo;paedophile hunters&rsquo; confronted Adrian Robinson at Enniskillen bus station Expand
Patrick O'Connell

Gardaí have seized computer equipment from the home of a 48-year-old man who walked free from court after he confessed to grooming a ‘decoy’ 11-year-old girl online and sending her images of his penis.

Video now in the possession of the PSNI shows self-described ‘pervert’ Adrian Robinson being confronted by members of a ‘paedophile hunter group’ in Northern Ireland on January 19 at Enniskillen bus station.

