GARDAI are attempting to have an anti-social behaviour orders (ASBO) imposed on six people to severely restrict their presence on Dublin’s O’Connell Street and surrounding districts for the next two years.

Gardai seek to ban six people from Dublin's north city centre for two years

The five men and one woman, some of whom of no fixed abode, had been issued with summonses in an civil action brought by gardai at Store Street station in Dublin city-centre.

The case was listed before Judge Flann Brennan at Dublin District Court on Tuesday, however, none of the respondents were present for the proceedings. It is alleged they had already received three or more behaviour warnings from gardai.

Judge Brennan was told the case was listed for hearing but there was a Garda application for an adjournment on the basis that some of their witnesses were not available. The case will be listed again for mention later this month to set a new hearing date which is expected to be in September when the court will hear evidence and determine whether to grant the Asbo.

The judge also deferred ruling on whether legal aid would be granted. The Garda application is seeking an order from the court to stop the six people coming into parts of Dublin city-centre’s north-side between the hours of 7am and 9pm for the next two years.

The area specified in the proceedings are from east to west between Amiens Street and Capel Street and north-south from Parnell Street to the River Liffey. Failure to abide by an Asbo can lead to a criminal prosecution and a six-month jail term as wend a fine of up to €2,500, the court was told.

