Gardaí ordered to disclose CCTV footage, mobile phone data and any toxicology or forensic results to woman suing Conor McGregor for personal injuries

Gardaí have been ordered to disclose any CCTV footage, mobile phone data and toxicology or forensic results they gathered, to a woman who is taking a personal injury case against MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

Mr McGregor and one of his associates are being sued by a Dublin woman arising out of an incident she alleges occurred in December 2018.

The alleged incident at the centre of the woman's claims had previously been the subject of an investigation by An Garda Síochána.

However, the Office of the DPP decided no criminal charges should be brought.

In a pre-trial motion, the woman sought discovery of documents and materials from the Gardaí which her lawyers argue are relevant to her claim.

Under the terms of the order, made by Ms Justice Emily Egan today, gardaí are required to disclose any statements given to them by the defendants and any witnesses or persons while they investigated an incident which is alleged by the woman took place in 2018

The gardaí must also disclose any CCTV stills or photographs taken from various locations in Dublin including the exterior of the Goat Bar and Grill, Gerard Paul Salon in Goatstown, from an in-taxi camera, and from the Beacon Hotel and its surroundings, taken between the evening of December 8th and 8am on December 10, 2018.

Gardaí must further discover all data, downloads, reports, or information from any mobile phones obtained or interrogated in the course of the investigation.

Mr McGregor, originally from Crumlin, Dublin, and who strongly denies all claims of wrongdoing against him, will also be furnished with copies of the material disclosed by the Gardaí.

The motion first came before the court late last year but was adjourned to allow discussions between the parties to take place.

Ms Justice Egan was informed today that orders could be made directing the Gardaí to provide the plaintiff with the discovery of certain materials.

Any data recovered from the defendants' phones is to be limited to any generated between October 31 2018 and December 10 2018, and further limited to material from October 31 and December 7 2018 in relation to any material generated between the plaintiff and the defendants.

Data obtained from the phones of other persons during the investigation that was generated between December 8 and 10 2018, is also to be discovered by the Gardaí.

The court also ordered gardaí to discover any results of medical toxicology, technical, or forensic analysis generated during the investigations.

Gardaí neither objected to nor formally consented to the orders being made, the court heard.

In addition, lawyers for the defendants would also be furnished with copies of whatever material is discovered to the plaintiff the judge heard.

Discovery is to be completed within the next 10 weeks.

The woman is represented by Coleman Legal Partners in the proceedings, while Mr McGregor is represented by Michael J Staines & Company.

The plaintiff's actions were filed in the High Court last year, however no details of her claims have been aired in open court.

A second personal injuries action against Mr McGregor has been taken by the woman’s mother, who is also being represented by Coleman Legal Partners.

The allegations in that action are also fully denied.