Gardai investigating alleged assault of schoolgirl by a number of teenage boys
Gardaí are investigating the alleged assault of a schoolgirl by a number of males earlier this month.
The victim, understood to be a young teenager, was allegedly assaulted at a Kildare school on November 14.
Sources said a number of teenage boys are believed to have been involved in the incident but no arrests have yet been made.
“It is a sensitive case as all of those involved are juveniles and local officers are making inquiries,” the source said.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Gardai confirmed that they are investigating the incident and that investigations are continuing.
“Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault which occurred at a school in Co. Kildare on 14th November 2019 at approximately 1:30pm.
"Investigations are ongoing,” a spokesman said.
Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, said: “As you may be aware, Tusla cannot comment on individual cases.
“This is to protect the privacy of the children and families we work with.
"However, it’s important to note that all referrals of child protection and welfare concerns to Tusla are screened and assessed as appropriate in line with ‘Children First: National Guidance for the Protection and Welfare of Children.”
Online Editors