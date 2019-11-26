Gardaí are investigating the alleged assault of a schoolgirl by a number of males earlier this month.

Gardai investigating alleged assault of schoolgirl by a number of teenage boys

The victim, understood to be a young teenager, was allegedly assaulted at a Kildare school on November 14.

Sources said a number of teenage boys are believed to have been involved in the incident but no arrests have yet been made.

“It is a sensitive case as all of those involved are juveniles and local officers are making inquiries,” the source said.

