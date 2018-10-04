Gardai are following a number of lines of inquiry in relation to the death of feud victim Derek Hutch.

Gardai following 'a number of lines of inquiry' into death of feud victim Derek Hutch, inquest hears

The 27-year-old from Liberty House in Dublin 1 was shot as he sat in a car parked at the Bridgeview halting site beside Cloverhill Prison at around 3pm on January 20 2018.

At the opening of an inquest into his death last May, the cause of death was read into evidence as a gunshot wound to the head.

The inquest resumed at Dublin Coroner’s Court to update the coroner on the status of the investigation.

Detective Inspector Mark O’Neill informed Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane that the investigation is ongoing and a number of lines of inquiry are open. DI O’Neill sought a six month adjournment of the inquest under Section 25 of the Coroner’s Act.

At the previous inquest, the man’s mother Noeleen Coakley gave evidence of how she identified her son’s body at Dublin City Morgue following the fatal shooting.

Derek Hutch was the fourth member of the Hutch family to be killed over a two year period and the 14th victim of the Hutch/ Kinahan feud.

The coroner adjourned the case for further mention to April 2 2019.

