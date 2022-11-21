| 7.2°C Dublin

Gardaí find records of covert tracking device planted on jeep ‘The Monk’ allegedly driven in - after telling court they were destroyed

Andrew Phelan

Gardaí have found the records from a covert tracking device that was planted on a jeep murder accused Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was allegedly driven to Northern Ireland in.

The data was thought to have been destroyed but detectives from the garda Cyber Crime Bureau were able to recover a "workable copy" from a computer over the weekend, the Special Criminal Court heard.

