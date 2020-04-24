Gardai feared teen accused of being 'out and about' for no reason would spread virus, court told

A TEENAGER accused of being “out and about” for no reason despite sharing a house with two Covid-19 positive people has been charged with breaching emergency public health laws.

Aaron Tyrell (19) was repeatedly found “hanging around” outside and although he was within the 2km restriction zone he gave “no reasonable excuse,” and gardai feared he would spread the virus, a court was told.

Judge Grainne Malone refused to grant him bail and remanded him in custody for a week.

Mr Tyrell, with an address at Woodhazel Close, Ballymun is charged with four counts of breaching the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act, 2020.

Dublin District Court heard he maintained he was exercising at the time and would be "fully contesting" the charges.

Mr Tyrell was kept in a remote room for his bail hearing and was before the court by a video link that was visible to the judge but not to the courtroom or media.

Neither the accused, his lawyer or the prosecuting garda could be seen in court and only an audio link of their voices could be heard.

Other garda witnesses gave evidence in person.

Garda Ross Brierly could be heard on the link telling Judge Malone he spoke to Mr Tyrell on April 8, the day after gardai were furnished with the new legislation. Mr Tyrell was out in Coultry Park, Ballymun with another male at 8.40am. Gda Brierly said he engaged with the accused and told him to leave the area he was in, return home and not be “out unnecessarily.”

Detective Garda Gerard Mullarkey said in evidence he was on duty at the Omni Shopping Centre, Santry at 12.15pm on April 8. Mr Tyrell was there with another male, they were “hanging around” and could give no reason why they were in the area.

They were advised about social distancing and both said they were waiting for a taxi. The gardai told them not to get a taxi together as they did not live at the same address.

Another alleged breach happened on April 13, but there was no garda to give evidence of that.

Garda Rachel Goggins gave evidence that she saw the accused out at Coultry Drive, Ballymun at 5.45pm on April 21. He was on the road and moved into a friend’s garden as she approached.

She told him to go home and he “informed me that he would not comply”, she said.

There were two other males in his company and he was “at all times uncooperative and wouldn’t engage” she said.

She was aware there were two positive Covid-19 cases in Mr Tyrell’s household.

Gda Brierly said when he was arrested at his home this morning, the accused was lying on his couch in the sitting room in a communal area of the house “which the HSE wouldn’t consider to be self-isolating.”

The garda said he believed if the accused was granted bail he would “spread the virus.”

“This is an opportunity to stop the virus spreading through the Ballymun community and further on,” he said.

The legislation on restriction of movement listed the reasons people could be outside, Gda Brierly continued.

The guidelines had been explained to Mr Tyrell in “simple English” and he had never said he was exercising or going to the shop, Gda Brierly said.

He was hanging around with other people and having no regard to the spread of the virus, the garda said.

Cross-examined by defence solicitor Brian Keenan, all gardai confirmed the accused was not outside the 2km limit on any occasion.

Applying for bail, Mr Keenan said Mr Tyrell had instructed that he was exercising, which is permitted. Mr Keenan said his instructions were also that nobody in the house was showing any symptoms of Covid-19.

Whether or not a reason was given was a matter for the hearing of the case, Mr Keenan said. The accused was prepared to abide by bail conditions.

Mr Keenan argued it was in the public interest to grant bail rather than put Mr Tyrell into a prison setting. The garda said the prison service would isolate the accused.

Judge Malone refused bail and remanded the accused in custody, to appear in Cloverhill District Court on May 1.

