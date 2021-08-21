Gardaí discovered suspected petrol bomb after reports a man threatened to burn down his ex-partner's home, court hears

GARDAI discovered a suspected petrol bomb after responding to reports that a man threatened to burn down his ex-partner's home in Dublin, a court has heard.

Gerard Tier (30), of Swiss Cottage, Santry, Dublin, was arrested in the early hours of Friday following an incident at his former partner’s home in Ballymun.

He was charged with threatening to cause criminal damage and was held pending his appearance before Judge Cephas Power at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Garda Dylan Maloney told the court that the father-of-two made no reply when charged.

Objecting to bail, he cited the seriousness of the case.

A petrol bomb was found at the house, it was alleged.

Garda Maloney also said it was claimed the accused had threatened to burn the house down.

Mr Tier has given a statement to gardai denying the allegation, Judge Power noted from the defence.

The court was told the accused had been in a relationship with the complainant, which was described by his solicitor as "on, off".

The nature of the emergency call had been that “he was threatening to burn the house down”, the garda said.

He agreed with defence solicitor Damien Coffey that it was in the context of a row between them.

A photo of the suspected petrol bomb was furnished to the judge.

The garda said that it was found under the kitchen sink and when gardai arrived at the house there was a “strong smell of petrol”.

Mr Coffey said his client’s account is that he was there with consent and they had been drinking. The garda accepted the accused had been there as a guest until the threat.

The accused was on crutches and had to have hospital treatment for a leg injury following his arrest. He has provided a statement to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission, the solicitor told the court.

Mr Coffey said his client would abide by bail conditions and that he has an address where he could reside. He gave an undertaking through the solicitor to stay away from his former partner, who did not attend the proceedings.

Granting bail, Judge Power made that a condition. He also warned him that he could not contact her directly or indirectly.

He told him he had to stay out of the Ballymun area, obey a curfew, provide gardai with his phone number and remain contactable at all times.

He was also ordered to sign on daily at his local garda station.

Mr Tier, who is unemployed, was granted legal aid and ordered to appear again in October.