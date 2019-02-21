Gardai bust suspected ‘serial drug mule’ in €25k cartel street level drug bust

Gardai have seized €25k worth of cocaine as part of an ongoing investigation targeting cartel street dealers.

This afternoon members of the Sundrive Road Drug Unit raided a house in Crumlin where they recovered the haul.

A suspected serial drug mule, aged in his mid 20s, was arrested during the operation on Saul Road. He has been arrested on a number of precious occasions in relation to drug seizures and is suspected of being a regular ‘gilly’ for the mob.

The Garda operation was part of an ongoing investigation into street-dealers selling cocaine in the Dublin 12 area.

A source said that the drugs were being distributed on behalf of crime gangs working for the Kinahan cartel in the Crumlin area.

“In the greater scheme of things it may seem like a small amount but these operations are important to disrupt the day to day activities of these drug gangs.

“The local drug unit in Sundrive Road and Crumlin have had success in these operations in recent months hitting street level dealers spreading drugs across their own communities,” the source said.

Online Editors