A detective sergeant who was repeatedly threatened and told he was going to be shot has been awarded €195,000 by the High Court.

Garda who suffered PTSD after being repeatedly threatened by gang awarded €195,000

Mr Justice Bernard Barton found Det Sgt Joe O'Hara suffered post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

He accepted the medical evidence on behalf of Det Sgt O'Hara, formerly stationed at Sundrive Road Garda Station, Crumlin, Dublin, that he suffered severe emotional consequences and was caused very significant emotional distress by repeated threats to his life.

The claim for compensation was brought by the 55 year old detective against the Minister for Finance under the Garda Compensation Act.

Mr Justice Barton said the detective was centrally involved in the investigation of gang feuds which had led to the murder of about 20 people.

The detective was marked out by one of the feuding crime gangs and in October 2000 was threatened he was going to be shot, which the Judge said was not an idle threat.

A year later, Det Sgt O'Hara was told that a well known hit man had been offered IR£5,000 to shoot a garda and he was the officer to be shot.

Mr Justice Barton said the detective told the court he slept with a revolver under his pillow.

While the garda unit he was in had a macho image because it investigated serious crimes, inside it was different for him.

The judge said Det Sgt O'Hara was under extreme stress and was worried about the threats.

The judge said that in August 2001 there was another feud and a gang member was charged.

A trial took place several years later in which the detective sergeant gave evidence.

Senior garda intelligence informed Det/ Sgt O'Hara there was a threat to kill him and €15,000 had been offered to shoot him.

Around this time, a shotgun cartridge was found on the windscreen of the family car, the judge said.

Two known associates of a criminal were also found within 50 yards of the detective's home.

Mr Justice Barton found he suffered PTSD and he accepted the submission on his behalf there was a loss of opportunity in relation to his career as a result.

