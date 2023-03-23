| 7.7°C Dublin

Garda who racially abused taxi driver is ordered to pay €5,000 to charity

The garda got into a row over the taxi fare Expand

Eimear Cotter

An off-duty garda assaulted a taxi driver, took his car keys off him and racially abused him, calling him “a Paki” and “a black c**t” after a dispute over payment of the fare, a court heard.

Dillon O’Loughlin (26) had ordered a taxi to take him from Swords to Roganstown in north county Dublin, but he fell asleep and woke up in Blanchardstown, and did not know where he was.

