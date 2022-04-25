Garda who faced false accusations in relation to shooting of dog wins High Court challenge over promotion

A garda has won a High Court challenge over a refusal to backdate his promotion after he was the subject of false accusations over the shooting of a dog during an attempt to set the animal on him.

The action was taken by Inspector Tom Quinn, who is stationed in Mullingar, against the Garda Commissioner which arose after his 2019 promotion to the rank of inspector was held up for seven months while the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) investigated what were held to be false and baseless allegations against him.

He was fully vindicated by GSOC after it probed a shooting incident that occurred in December 2018.

In his judgment, Mr Justice Charles Meenan ruled the Commissioner was wrong to refuse to backdate Insp Quinn's promotion.

The court said that given GSOC's findings not backdating the promotion would "wrongly penalise" the inspector over what amounted to false accusations against him.

When the matter was before the High Court on Monday, Mr Justice Meenan said he was making orders in favour of the inspector including one quashing the refusal to backdate the promotion and directed that the inspector's legal costs be paid by the Commissioner.

Insp Quinn was due to attain the rank of inspector in January 2019. Due to the investigation, his promotion was held up until late August 2019 after GSOC's probe had concluded.

He applied to have his promotion backdated to January 2019. He claimed that the delay had pension, pay, seniority, reputational and future promotion implications for him. However, the Commissioner refused his application.

As a result, he brought judicial review proceedings aimed at having the Commissioner's refusal to backdate his promotion quashed.

The Commissioner opposed the action and rejected his claims that the refusal breached his rights or impugned his good name.

The court heard Insp Quinn was serving in the Roscommon-Longford Division in December 2018, at the time holding the rank of sergeant, when he attended at a property at Ferriskill near Granard in Co Longford, with a civilian.

The inspector claimed the property owner, Edward Stokes, attacked him with a slash hook and attacked the civilian.

It was also alleged that Mr Stokes goaded a Belgian Shepherd Malinois dog to attack the Inspector.

He warned Stokes he was armed and drew his weapon.

Fearing for his own safety after the dog came at him, the Insp Quinn fired one shot, wounding the animal. A ricochet from that shot caused a minor injury to Stokes’ leg.

Mr Stokes made a complaint to GSOC, and strongly rejected the inspector’s account of what happened.

The incident was recorded on a mobile phone, and extracts that suited the complainant's allegations were posted on social media resulting in the inspector being the subject of intense abuse online.

GSOC, in dismissing all the complaints, determined that Insp Quinn had discharged his firearm in a lawful and justified manner.

Mr Justice Meenan said it was very clear that the reason why he was not promoted in early 2019 was because of Mr Stokes' complaint.

It was reasonable, the judge said, that the proposed promotion of any garda who is the subject of a complaint should not proceed until the truth of the matter is ascertained.

Mr Stokes' complaint to GSOC was deemed false, but Insp Quinn faced a penalty in terms of loss of salary, and general loss of standing because his promotion was delayed for seven months, he said.

The Commissioner's refusal to backdate the promotion was unreasonable and flew in the face of fundamental reason and common sense, he said.



