Garda tells murder trial he did not seize cash from Pete Taylor after boxing club shooting

A garda who recovered clothes from Pete Taylor after he was shot has told a murder trial he did not seize any cash from the boxing coach.​

The Central Criminal Court previously heard that the Garda Ombudsman "rejected" a complaint from Mr Taylor that his tracksuit bottoms containing between €200 and €400 went missing after the shooting.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) had interviewed a garda in relation to this complaint, who was 'cleared entirely'.

Gda Glenn McLoughlin said he took items of clothing, including a t-shirt and runners, from Mr Taylor in hospital as evidence but didn't "see or seize any cash" or tracksuit bottoms.

He was giving evidence in the trial of Gerard Cervi (34), who is accused of the attempted murder of Pete Taylor at Bray boxing club, Wicklow, on June 5, 2018.

Expand Close Gerard Cervi / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gerard Cervi

Mr Cervi is also charged with the murder of Bobby Messett and the attempted murder of Ian Britton at the same location on the same date.

The accused, of no fixed abode but originally from the East Wall area of Dublin 3, has denied all charges.

Today the murder trial heard from members of the emergency services who were first at the scene.

Gda Glenn McLoughlin, of Greystones garda station, said he was on duty at 6.50am that morning when he became aware of a shooting at the boxing club.

He arrived at the scene five minutes later and noticed Mr Britton sitting outside the club with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was informed that there were other people injured inside the gym and that the gunman had fled the scene.

Gda McLoughlin said he went upstairs and saw Pete Taylor lying on his back receiving first aid, and then walked over to Bobby Messett.

Expand Close Bobby Messett / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bobby Messett

He told prosecuting counsel Paul Murray SC that he couldn't find a pulse and informed his colleague, Gda Aidan Doyle, that Mr Messett was dead.

Gda McLoughlin said he later accompanied Pete Taylor to St Vincent's Hospital and was at his bedside when he requested items of clothing from the boxing coach, including his t-shirt and trainers.

He told the jury that Mr Taylor was not wearing tracksuit bottoms at this stage.

The garda said he placed the clothes into a plastic bag and later moved them into evidence bags.

He added that these were the only items of clothing he had taken from Pete Taylor.

Under cross examination from Anne-Marie Lawlor SC, defending, the witness agreed that Mr Taylor made a complaint to Gsoc about the investigation which included the treatment of his clothing.

Gda McLoughlin said he provided a statement to Gsoc in relation to this and that he "didn't see or seize any cash", and that the Ombudsman was more concerned about the money than the tracksuit bottoms.

"They seemed very concerned about the cash. There was an allegation there was cash missing or cash had been seized. I never seen any cash or took any cash," he added.

Ms Lawlor told the witness that she was more concerned about the preservation of the scene rather than the money.

In re-examination Mr Murray asked the witness that, if he had received the tracksuit bottoms, would there be any reason for him not to hand them over to the exhibits officer.

"Absolutely not," Gda McLoughlin said.

He added that, in relation to the complaint, he was "cleared of it entirely".

The witness said that placing the clothing into a plastic bag first before transferring them into an evidence bag was his "best option" at the time to preserve evidence.

He also said that he later discarded the plastic bags as he did not believe they were of any evidential value.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Michael White, and the jury of three men and nine women, tomorrow morning.