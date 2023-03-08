| 3.7°C Dublin

Garda tells attempted murder trial of attending seriously distressed boy (17) who had been shot up to four times

Paul Neilan

A garda has told an attempted murder trial of the moment he was called to the scene of a seriously distressed 17-year-old boy who had been shot three or four times on a Dublin street.

A local resident also told the Central Criminal Court today of how a stray bullet from the attack passed through his front door and ended up smashing his oven glass.

