| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

breaking Garda sergeant who sexually assaulted young woman in her bed sentenced to five months in prison

Garda Sgt. Cathal Middleton leaving Blanchardstown District Court following sentencing. Photo by Steve Humphreys 27th January 2023. Expand

Close

Garda Sgt. Cathal Middleton leaving Blanchardstown District Court following sentencing. Photo by Steve Humphreys 27th January 2023.

Garda Sgt. Cathal Middleton leaving Blanchardstown District Court following sentencing. Photo by Steve Humphreys 27th January 2023.

Garda Sgt. Cathal Middleton leaving Blanchardstown District Court following sentencing. Photo by Steve Humphreys 27th January 2023.

Robin Schiller

A garda sergeant who sexually assaulted a young woman in her bed after a a night out with his colleagues has been sentenced to five-months imprisonment.

Cathal Middleton (42), who had been stationed in south Dublin, denied the charge but was convicted following a trial before Dublin District Court last year.

Most Watched

Privacy