Garda sergeant (48) charged with harassing woman in Dublin for nearly two years

It’s an allegation of harassment of a female in the Clondalkin area,’ the court was told 

Andrew Phelan

A GARDA sergeant has appeared in court charged with harassing a woman in Dublin over a period of nearly two years.

Eamon Moran (48) was granted bail and the case against him was adjourned at Blanchardstown District Court.

