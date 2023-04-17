| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Garda sergeant (42) who sexually assaulted young woman challenges his dismissal from force

Garda Sgt Cathal Middleton (File photo by Steve Humphreys) Expand

Close

Garda Sgt Cathal Middleton (File photo by Steve Humphreys)

Garda Sgt Cathal Middleton (File photo by Steve Humphreys)

Garda Sgt Cathal Middleton (File photo by Steve Humphreys)

Tim Healy

A garda sergeant (42) convicted of sexually assaulting a young woman has launched a High Court action aimed at preventing his dismissal from the force.

Sergeant Cathal Middleton claims the Garda Commissioner's proposal that he should be summarily dismissed from his job before his appeal against his conviction is heard, and in the absence of any disciplinary hearing or inquiry, is flawed and in breach of fair procedures.

Most Watched

Privacy