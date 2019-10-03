A DETAILED file is to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions following "significant arrests" in the investigation into the murder of a Polish father of two killed by a gang wielding machetes at his Cork home.

A DETAILED file is to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions following "significant arrests" in the investigation into the murder of a Polish father of two killed by a gang wielding machetes at his Cork home.

Gardaí report 'significant arrests' in investigation into machete murder of Polish father of two in Cork

Mikolaj Wilk (35) was murdered at his home in Maglin Bridge, Ballincollig, Co Cork in a killing investigating gardaí described one of the most shocking they had ever dealt with.

On June 10, 2018, a gang entered the house and killed him in the presence of his wife, Elzbieta who was also injured. The couple's young children were also in the house, but were not injured.

At Cork City Coroner's Court, Sgt Fergus Twomey applied for an adjournment of the inquest in to Mr Wilk's death. He told Cork City Coroner Philip Comyn that the investigation remained active following "significant arrests of national and international dimensions".

Murder victim Mikolaj Wilk

A "comprehensive file" is to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The inquest has been adjourned for mention on April 9, 2020.

Six people have been arrested and released without charge in connection with the death of the father of two.

Three people arrested last April were released without charge. Those arrested included two Irish people and a 29-year-old Latvian man.

The Irish nationals were a man (35) and a woman (33), who were arrested on separate dates in Mayfield in Cork city. The Latvian man was arrested in the Blackpool area of Cork's northside.

On January 22 last, two Polish nationals and a Latvian - all in their 30s - were arrested in connection with the murder probe.

They were arrested at separate locations in Ballincollig and Togher in Cork on suspicion of facilitating and supporting an organised crime gang that gardaí suspect of being behind the murder of Mr Wilk.

At the opening of the inquest late last year Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster said that Mr Wilk died of haemorrhage and shock due to multiple blows with a sharp weapon in association with a traumatic brain injury

A number of raids were carried out last summer as part of the Garda probe. Vehicles were also seized.

Gardai at the house in Maglin in Ballincollig Cork where Mikolaj Wilk (inset) and his partner were attacked Pic Steve Humphreys

The Wilk family returned to Poland in the aftermath of the tragedy and the funeral ceremony for Mr Wilk was conducted there.

Elzbieta had to be hospitalisation in Cork after the murder. She underwent tendon surgery at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

She was visited there by the then Bishop of Cork and Ross Dr John Buckley, who extended his sympathy to her following her loss.

Members of the Polish community also held remembrance Masses in the wake of the death.

The couple had been living in Ireland for over 10 years and had been due to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.

Mr Wilk, who ran a local gardening service, was not known to the authorities.

Over €23,000 was raised for the family after a friend of Mrs Wilk set up a Go Fund Me Page in the days following the murder.

The family appealed for privacy in the wake of the incident.

Online Editors