Gardaí have reminded the public they could face a jail sentence of up to three years if they deny a child's right to anonymity in court proceedings.

Gardaí remind public they could face jail if they deny child's right to anonymity in court proceedings

Following the convictions of two boys of the murder of Ana Kriegel, gardaí took the opportunity to remind people not to share images of children who have appeared before the Criminal Courts.

They reminded the public to "in particular to be mindful" of the Children Act 2001 which covers children and the Criminal Justice System and reads: "no picture which purports to be or include a picture of the child or which is likely to lead to his or her identification, shall be published or included in a broadcast".

A spokesperson said any person who is found guilty of the offence shall be liable to;

"on summary conviction, to a fine not exceeding €1,500 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months or both, or; on conviction on indictment, to a fine not exceeding €10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 years or both."

