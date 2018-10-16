Garda receives €8k after campaign of online bullying by Dublin architect

A garda sergeant who was harassed and intimidated by false claims posted about him on the internet was awarded €8,000 damages at a Garda compensation hearing.

Mr Justice Michael Twomey said the damages related to personal injuries suffered by Sgt Conor Gilmartin as a result of the internet posts and were not in relation to damages for injury to character.

Judge Twomey asked Sgt Gilmartin if he had considered suing 57-year-old architect Sean Carraher for defamation of character. But Sgt Gilmartin said he could not afford to and his representative body, the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, had refused to fund such a claim.

Sgt Gilmartin, who was transferred from Shankill in Co Dublin to a station in Co Cork as a result of phone calls and online harassment by Mr Carraher, said he had been branded "evil" and "corrupt".

He said Mr Carraher, of Stradbrook Hill, Blackrock, Co Dublin, who he believed to be now living on social welfare payments, had been jailed for five years for harassment of him between 2009 and 2011.

Sgt Gilmartin said allegations to the HSE about him having been involved in child abuse had been found to be false and baseless.

He said through his own efforts, he had more than 50 posts taken down off Google and Facebook - but some still remained to be read by his children and others in years to come.

