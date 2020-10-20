Garda launches High Court action to prevent dismissal over allegations he asked 10 people from community he worked in for €140,300 in loans

A garda has launched a High Court challenge aimed at preventing his dismissal.

Garda Paul Mulcair, who is stationed in Kinsale, Co Cork, was found to have breached garda regulations over allegations that between 2014 and 2017 he asked 10 people from the community he both lived and worked in for a total of €140,300 in loans and he received €9,700.

He denies any wrongdoing.

A garda board of inquiry found last January he had breached discipline and recommended his dismissal.

He had accepted he had approached persons seeking to borrow money which he said was repaid.

The court heard that one person, who was asked by Garda Mulcair for a loan, allowed the officer to use the credit facility in his shop so he could buy food.

The garda accepted he had written to one individual asking for money but denied asking that person for €120,000 as alleged. He said he had not requested a specific amount in his letter.

Garda Mulcair rejected the board of inquiry's finding that he had used his position as a police officer for his own personal advantage or that he could not carry out his duties because he was beholden to others.

These findings were illogical and there was no evidence he ever failed to properly carry out his duties, it was claimed.

Following the board of inquiry's decision, then acting Garda Commissioner John Twomey last August decided he should be dismissed for two breaches and that he should resign in lieu of dismissal on five breaches.

The garda claims that the disciplinary process, which commenced in 2018 and concluded in January of this year, was flawed, that irrelevant considerations were taken into account and that he has not been treated fairly by the board.

He claims that on November 22 last the three-person board said that having considered all matters it was in a position to deliver its decision.

This announcement was made by the board before his solicitor, who was taken aback by this, had made submissions that the evidence did not support the allegations .

The garda claims this action by the board amounted to a predetermination of the allegations against him and has tainted the entire inquiry.

He also claims he was prejudiced because the board heard allegations of events that occurred in 2013, which were not the subject of the investigation.

He has brought judicial review proceedings against the Commissioner in which he seeks orders quashing the board's findings and the decision that he dismissed or resign.

Permission to bring the challenge was granted, on an ex-parte (one side only represented) basis, by Mr Justice Charles Meenan.

The judge adjourned the matter to December.

