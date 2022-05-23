Garda killer Aaron Brady and another man to stand trial at the Special Criminal Court for conspiring to pervert the course of justice

Garda killer Aaron Brady and another man will stand trial at the Special Criminal Court charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice during Brady's own trial where he was convicted of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Det Gda Donohoe was shot dead while on duty at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013, during a robbery by an armed gang.

Brady, who denied the murder, was handed a life sentence after being found guilty of Det Gda Donohoe's murder by a Central Criminal Court jury in August 2020.

Brady (31) of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, and Dean Byrne (29) of Cabra Park, Phibsborough, Dublin 7, are both accused of conspiring to pervert the course of justice during the trial, which ran from January to August 2020.

Today at the Special Criminal Court, state solicitor Susan Hudson made a successful application to have the cases heard before the three-judge, non-jury court.

The Special Criminal Court can hear certain cases where the Director of Public Prosecutions certifies that the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice and the preservation of public peace and order.

Brady is accused of conspiring with Dean Byrne, at Mountjoy Prison, to attempt to persuade Daniel Cahill, a prosecution witness in his trial, not to give evidence, with the intention of perverting the course of public justice, between April 8 and June 22, 2020.

Byrne is accused of conspiring with Brady in attempting to persuade Mr Cahill not to give evidence in Brady's trial at the same location between the same dates.

It is also alleged on a date unknown between February 20 and May 7, 2020, Brady recorded the playing of a video-recorded witness interview between Ronan Flynn and gardaí, which it is alleged is "a course of conduct which had a tendency to pervert the course of public justice".

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt sitting with Judge Marie Keane and Judge Sarah Berkeley, adjourned the matter for hearing before the Special Criminal Court again on June 2.