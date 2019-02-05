Garda Keith Harrison secures High Court order to halt internal inquiry into alleged misconduct

Garda Keith Harrison, who gave evidence before the Disclosures Tribunal, has secured a High Court order halting an internal Garda investigation into alleged breaches of discipline by him.

In proceedings against the Garda Commissioner, Garda Harrison, who denied the alleged misconduct, claimed the investigation has been brought following certain adverse comments made about the Garda in an interim report by the tribunal chairman Mr Justice Peter Charleton.

His lawyers argued the tribunal's comments cannot have any legal implications. They cannot be relied upon by the Garda Commissioner to discipline him and the investigation should be prohibited, it was claimed.

Last October, the Garda secured permission from the High Court to bring judicial review proceedings seeking to have the decision to commenced an investigation halted.

On Tuesday Mark Harty SC for Garda Harrison told Mr Justice Seamus Noonan that following talks between the sides, it had been agreed that the Court could make an order quashing the decision to appoint an officer to investigate alleged breaches of discipline by the Garda.

Counsel also told the court that an order for costs could be made in his favour.

Previously, the Disclosures Tribunal rejected allegations made by Garda Harrison and his partner Marissa Simms including that Ms Simms was compelled by gardaí to make a statement against him which led to a Tusla referral.

The Co Donegal-based garda also alleged he was the victim of a five-year intimidation campaign after arresting a fellow officer for drink driving in Athlone in 2009.

In an interim report, Mr Justice Charleton said all of Garda Harrison and Marisa Simms allegations examined by the tribunal were "entirely without any validity.”

The judge said he was exonerating persons with Tusla and An Garda Síochána who had been accused of wrongdoing.

Last July Garda Harrison was informed that a Garda Superintendent has been appointed to conduct an internal investigation into alleged breaches of discipline by him.

That decision resulted in his legal proceedings, which Mr Justice Noonan struck out.

Online Editors