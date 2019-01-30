Garda found guilty of sexually assaulting his niece (10) after family event

A garda has been found guilty of sexually assaulting his then-10-year-old niece when she was in a bedroom in his home following a family event in November of 2016.

A garda has been found guilty of sexually assaulting his then-10-year-old niece when she was in a bedroom in his home following a family event in November of 2016.

The garda, who can't be named to protect the anonymity of the injured party, will be sentenced on May 8 following the preparation of a victim impact report in relation to the young girl who he sexually assaulted.

He briefly lowered his head and put his face in his hands when the 11-1 majority verdict was delivered. The injured party's parents wept quietly and embraced at the back of the courtroom.

The judge in the case at the circuit criminal court remanded the man on continuing bail after hearing there was no objection to bail from the State.

The judge added: "That is not to be taken in any way as an indication that a lenient sentence will be passed in this matter. I regard it as a serious case."

After deliberating for two hours and 34 minutes, the jury of four women and eight men found the accused guilty by an 11-1 majority.

The judge told the jury that he agreed with the verdict and commended the members for their commitment and concentration during the two-week trial. He excused them from further jury duty for 10 years.

"I want to say," the judge added, "I am very impressed with the evidence given by [the injured party] and with her bravery. To go through a process like this is far from easy, even for an adult."

He also said he wanted to hear, before passing sentence, what effect this has had on the family, generally.

During the trial, the court heard that the injured party travelled with her mother and her grandparents to the home of the accused and the accused's wife, who is the injured party's mother's sister, on Saturday, November 26 2016.

The adults went to a function that night while the injured party stayed in the accused's house with the accused's own young son and a babysitter.

The garda left the family gathering early to go home and allow the babysitter to leave and the court heard that he went into the bedroom where the injured party was staying and sexually assaulted her.

The accused man denied the charge.

The defence did not go into evidence.

The accused's wife told the court last week that her husband was "shocked" and "devastated" when the allegation was put to him the next morning in their home.

The father of the injured party told the court that his wife rang him on the Sunday morning to tell him what their daughter said about the assault, and he travelled to the garda's home and confronted him.

When confronted outside his front door, the defendant said "oh God no, no" when it was put to him that he touched the 10-year-old girl inappropriately.

The accused also told GSOC investigators that the allegations against him were "all lies" and told a garda superintendent that the injured party was "a good kid but a compulsive liar".

He will be sentenced on May 8.

Online Editors