Garda denies assaulting RTE cameraman at protest in Dublin city centre

Gda Sean Lucey has pleaded not guilty to one count of assault causing harm to Colm Hand at Cathedral Street, Dublin, on February 6, 2016.

Gda Lucey, of south Dublin, also pleaded not guilty to damaging a camera.

Opening the trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, Fiona McGowan, prosecuting, told the jury that on the day in question, gardaí were on notice of a rally by an organisation called Pegida, which opposes what it perceives as “the excessive Islamisation” of European countries.

Ms McGowan said gardaí were also on notice of a counter-rally organised by the “anti- racism network in Ireland and other like-minded groups”.

Mr Hand was working with a reporter. Ms McGowan said that as a result of the tense situation on Cathedral Street, he and the reporter “made a certain decision”.

Colm Hand pictured arriving to the trial of Sean Lucey who has pleaded not guilty to one count of assault causing harm to Mr Hand. Picture: Collins Courts

She said there was an incident involving a camera and Mr Hand was struck by a baton in the groin area and was only able to continue filming for a very short time after that.

She told the jurors they would hear about the damage to the camera and the injuries to Mr Hand.

She said she anticipated this was a case in which jurors would have to consider the circumstances in which a person was justified in using force.

Sgt Derek Fleming said that if the two factions had got together, there was a significant risk of violence.

He said Gda Lucey was detailed to a public order unit with six other members and he was the sergeant in charge.

Sgt Fleming said he later received reports of “left-wing protesters” gathering on Cathedral Street, with some of them putting on balaclavas and face masks. He said some Pegida supporters had entered a pub on the street.

James Dwyer, defending, put it to the witness that the protesters did not intend to “have a clear-headed debate about immigration policy”.

Sgt Fleming replied: “We were under no illusions, it was going to be violent.”

He said his and two other public order units went to the area. He said the crowd had swelled and became “extremely aggressive”.

He said he directed the gardaí in his unit to draw batons.

Fifteen men who had their faces covered by scarves and hoodies began pushing their way along the street, trying to hit gardaí with fists and take batons from them.

He added that some protesters were struck with batons as they were a direct threat to safety.

Sgt Fleming said gardaí were verbally abused and were being filmed by the protesters.

He said the protocol for the use of force was that gardaí should use non-violent means to control or disperse the crowd.

The trial continues.

Online Editors