Garda criticised by Disclosures Tribunal seeks to block disciplinary investigation

A garda who was criticised by the Disclosures Tribunal is seeking to halt a disciplinary investigation arising from findings made by Mr Justice Peter Charleton.

Last year the tribunal examined allegations by Gda Keith Harrison and his partner Marisa Simms that gardaí had coerced her to make a false complaint against him, and directed Tusla to visit their family home.

Mr Justice Charleton dismissed their allegations, describing some parts of their story as "nonsense".

The judge said all of the claims the tribunal examined were "entirely without any validity". He exonerated gardaí and Tusla officials against whom allegations were made.

The findings have not been accepted by Gda Harrison.

The High Court heard today that he was notified in July that a superintendent had been appointed as an investigating officer to examine four allegations of misconduct arising from the tribunal.

These include allegations of conduct unbecoming a member of the force and that the garda had been "malicious and vexatious" in making his claims.

Counsel for Gda Harrison told the High Court today he was seeking orders quashing the appointment of the investigating officer and prohibiting the investigation.

He is also seeking a declaration the appointment of an investigating officer was unlawful and contrary to natural and constitutional justice.

In an ex-parte application, Mark Harty SC, appearing with solicitor Trevor Collins, told the court that while tribunal findings can have an impact on someone’s reputation, they can not have an impact on their legal rights.

He said the tribunal findings could not give rise to a disciplinary investigation.

Mr Harty also argued that An Garda Síochána was seeking to discipline his client on the basis of matters contained in protected disclosures.

This, he said, was in breach of the Protected Disclosures Act.

"The court will be aware that a person cannot be penalised for making a protected disclosure," he told Mr Justice Seamus Noonan.

Gda Harrison’s legal team also maintained the force is seeking to reopen matters which had already been ruled on as part of a previous High Court judicial review. That resulted in the court ordering that a disciplinary action be prohibited due to "inordinate and inexcusable delay”.

The court heard that the investigation had not been progressed to date.

Mr Justice Noonan said he would give Gda Harrison leave to seek a judicial review.

There was no representative of An Garda Síochána in court.

The notice given to Gda Harrison informing him of the disciplinary investigation referred to four allegations.

The first of these was that he was the subject of adverse commentary from Mr Justice Charleton and that such commentary "would bring An Garda Síochána into disrepute".

The second was that Gda Harrison made serious allegations against a number of public officials, including members of An Garda Síochána and Tusla, and that these allegations were found by the tribunal to be false and entirely without foundation.

The third allegation made is that the motivations of Gda Harrison in tendering his claims were "malicious and vexatious" and that he was of the knowledge and belief that these would bring the force into disrepute.

The fourth allegation is that the conduct of Gda Harrison in a number of specific incidents outlined in evidence at the tribunal was "unbecoming to a member of An Garda Síochána".

After Mr Justice Charleton reported last year, a statement issued via his solicitor said Gda Harrison was disappointed by the conclusions.

The statement criticised the workings of the tribunal, claiming it refused "to pursue parties who withheld documents".

It also said a civil action taken by Gda Harrison against the Garda Commissioner, Justice Minister, the State and the Attorney General would proceed.

The High Court case deals with a wider range of allegations than those examined by the tribunal, which was confined to examining contacts between gardaí and Tusla.

A much wider conspiracy is alleged by Gda Harrison in his court proceedings.

In the civil action he claims he was the victim of a five-year campaign of intimidation after arresting a colleague for drink driving in Athlone in 2009. As part of this, he claims to have been placed under surveillance.

He has sought damages for personal injury, including aggravated or exemplary damages for negligence, breach of duty, bullying, harassment, breach of contract and reckless infliction of emotional suffering.

The claims are denied by the Garda Commissioner and the other defendants.

