Garda Colm Horkan murder accused outlines mental health episodes since age 19, including believing he was ‘second coming of Jesus’

Ryan Dunne

Stephen Silver has told the Central Criminal Court, where he is on trial accused of the murder of Garda Colm Horkan, of mental health episodes he has experienced since the age of 19, on one occasion believing himself to be “the second coming of Jesus”.

The jury in the trial of Mr Silver (46), of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo, also heard that earlier on the day that Gda Horkan was shot 11 times with his own gun, the accused said he was at a hotel where he met three men he believed were part of the SAS and he was so paranoid and scared that he checked under his own van for explosives.

