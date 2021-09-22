Garda charged with dangerous driving and drink driving is to contest the charges, court hears

A serving garda who has been charged with dangerous driving and drink driving is to contest the charges against him, a court has heard.

Stephen Byrne (38) of Castleknock, Dublin, is facing a charge of dangerous driving and driving over the alcohol limit near the Co Clare village of Inagh on August 20, 2020.

At Ennis District Court today, solicitor Darragh Hassett, for Mr Byrne, confirmed his client will be contesting the charges.

Judge Mary Larkin has previously told the court that the matter is "serious” and Mr Hassett stated that due to his client’s profession, State Solicitor for Co Clare, Aisling Casey, is involved in the case.

Mr Hassett said that due to upcoming trials that Ms Casey is involved in on behalf of the State, the case could be adjourned to December or January.

Ms Casey is expected to prosecute the case against Mr Byrne on behalf of the State - usually a Garda Inspector would prosecute contested dangerous driving and drink driving cases in the district court.

Mr Byrne was not in court for today’s brief hearing and was not required to appear where Mr Hassett appeared on his behalf.

Judge Larkin adjourned the case to December 12 to Ennis District Court to fix a date for hearing.



