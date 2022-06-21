| 18.5°C Dublin

Garda broke into colleague’s locker at station and stole cash from lunch box inside it, court told

Paul Arkins

Close

Paul Arkins in blue tracksuit

Paul Arkins in blue tracksuit

Paul Arkins in blue tracksuit

Andrew Phelan

A garda broke into a colleague’s locker at a Dublin station and stole cash from a lunch box inside it, a court has heard.

Paul Arkins (33) refused to volunteer his fingerprints when a “very large investigation” into the theft was launched, but a “positive match” was established after he was arrested.

