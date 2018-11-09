TWO men in their 20s have been arrested as part of a murder investigation into the fatal stabbing of a man in Kildare earlier this month.

Gardaí arrest two men as part of David Boland murder investigation

David Boland died after suffering multiple stab wounds during a row in Athy in the early hours of November 1.

Last week, Calvin Cullen (20), of Greenhills, Athy, Co Kildare was arrested and subsequently charged with Mr Boland’s murder.

Mr Cullen appeared in Naas District Court on Thursday and has been remanded in custody.

The two men arrested tonight make it four people arrested in total by gardai in relation to the murder investigation.

“Two men have been arrested by Gardaí investigating the death of 34-year-old David Boland during an incident on Duke Street, Athy, Co. Kildare, on the morning of Thursday 1/11/2018,” a spokesman said.

David Boland was killed

“The two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested this afternoon in Athy by Gardaí investigating the case. They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Kildare and Newbridge Garda Stations.”

Another man arrested in relation to the investigation was released without charge last week and a file was prepared for the DPP.

Mr Boland was laid to rest in his hometown of Nurney, Co. Kildare yesterday.

