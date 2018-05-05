Garda appears in court charged with sexual assault of minor

A member of An Garda Siochana has appeared in court charged with the sexual assault of a minor.

The married man is facing one single count after being charged with the sexual assault of a female under 18 years of age on November 27, 2016, contrary to Section Two of the Criminal Law Rape Amendment Act.

At a provincial District Court, the man, who is in his 40s, was returned for trial to the Circuit Court. In court, Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) investigations officer Richard Gomm gave evidence of serving the book of evidence on the accused at 10.15am.

Those found guilty of sexual assault in the Circuit Court face a jail term of up to five years. In the case, the State solicitor for the area requested in court that as part of the accused's bail conditions, he have no contact with two named persons who are witnesses in the case.

However, the solicitor for the accused objected to his client having no contact with those two people, as one is his wife and the second is a garda superintendent who is the man's liaison officer.

In reply, the State solicitor for the area said that the accused can have contact with those people concerned but must not discuss the case before the court with them. The judge told the accused that if an alibi forms any part of his defence, he had 14 days in which to provide the State with the alibi.

The judge also granted legal aid in the case to the accused for the District Court, and a fresh application can be made for legal aid in the Circuit Court.

The matter was adjourned in court for the State to establish if the accused was being returned for trial to the current or next sittings of the Circuit Court.

During the adjournment, the accused - sitting near the front of the court - took time to go through the book of evidence that had been earlier served on him. The man was remanded on bail on his own bond of €500.

A spokesman for GSOC said yesterday that it did not wish to comment in any way on the case before the court.

However, generally, he did confirm that in 2017, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) made nine directions for prosecution involving 10 members of An Garda Siochana, concerning a variety of alleged offences. "The nature of the cases involved allegations of assault, sexual assault, criminal damage, careless driving, dangerous driving and theft," the spokesman said. "GSOC will not comment any further on the details of these cases."

