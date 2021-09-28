Garda accused of sexual assault and coercive control has bail condition eased

A JUDGE has reduced a signing on bail condition in the case of a garda accused of sexual assault, threatening to kill and coercive control of his former partner.

The officer, in his 40s, was granted €8,000 bail on June 10 last. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

The case follows an investigation by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation. It was back before Dublin District Court today.

Judge Bryan Smyth granted gardaí another adjournment to obtain the DPP’s directions.

The garda was not required to attend the proceedings.

His solicitor Michael Kelleher successfully applied for one of the bail conditions to be changed to sign on at his local garda station three days a week instead of daily.

At an earlier hearing, Detective Inspector Cormac Brennan told the court that the accused replied “no” when charged under section 39 of the Domestic Violence Act, “an offence commonly known as coercive control”.

He made no reply to the remaining 34 charges.

They include four counts of assault causing harm to her, two sexual assault allegations, as well as 10 criminal damage charges, a threat to kill, endangerment of life, four thefts, coercion, one count of harassment and offences contrary to the Post Office Act for alleged phone communications with his former girlfriend.

The defendant, who remains suspended from duty, denies the charges.

The offences can, on conviction, result in sentences of five, seven and 10-years.

The officer must stay out of a large section of Dublin and have no communication with the woman or her family.

At the contested bail hearing on June 10, Inspector Brennan said the accused and the complainant were previously in a personal relationship and had a child together.

The woman, who cannot be named, made a detailed statement exceeding 250 pages detailing allegations assaults, criminal damage, threats, and two sexual assaults.

The defence solicitor has also said his client will contest the charges.