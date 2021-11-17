Garda accused of coercive control of his wife and multiple counts of assaulting her

A DUBLIN-based garda has been accused of coercive control of his wife and multiple counts of assaulting and injuring her.

Mark Doyle (36) is facing trial and was granted bail when he appeared before Dublin District Court.

Judge John Lindsay adjourned the case to January for the preparation of a book of evidence.

The accused is charged with coercive control of his then-wife at an address in Co Kildare between January 1 and December 28, 2019.

The charge alleges that he knowingly and persistently engaged in behaviour that was controlling or coercive and which had a serious effect on a woman who is or was his spouse. The charge is under Section 39 of the Domestic Violence Act.

Gda Doyle is also charged with six counts of assaulting her, causing her harm on dates between 2010 and 2019. He is further charged with assault causing harm to two named males, one on an unknown date in 2008 or 2009 and the other in 2017.

These charges are contrary to the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act. The offences are all alleged to have happened at the same address in Co Kildare.

Inspector Adrian Kinsella of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau said the accused was arrested and charged this morning and made no reply to any of the counts after caution.

The DPP directed trial on indictment and was consenting to the accused being sent forward on a signed plea of guilty if that should arise, he said.

Gardaí did not object to bail subject to conditions. Among the terms sought were a requirement for Gda Doyle to sign on twice weekly at a garda station and surrender his passport.

Defence solicitor Richard Young objected to these two conditions, saying the accused was “a serving member of An Garda Síochána and he’s not going anywhere”.

The accused had met investigating gardaí by arrangement for interview and to be charged, and had engaged fully with the case, he said.

Gda Doyle was due to travel abroad, but fully intended to meet the charges and was not a flight risk.

Gardaí knew where he lived and there was no reason his liberty should be curtailed, Mr Young added.

Insp Kinsella said they were serious charges and the accused had been suspended from the gardaí. The stipulations were requested because of the nature of the charges, he said.

Gda Doyle was called to give evidence and told the court he had to travel abroad on certain occasions, requiring his passport. He said he intended to comply with all requirements.

Judge Lindsay granted bail with a “compromise” condition that the accused gives gardaí 14 days notice of any intention of travelling abroad.

Under other conditions, Gda Doyle is to have no contact with the alleged injured parties or witnesses.

The judge did not impose a signing-on condition.

Gda Doyle was remanded on bail to January 7, for the preparation of a book of evidence.