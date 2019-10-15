Garda 'a sitting duck' after making drug collusion claim

A garda has told the Disclosures Tribunal he saw himself as "a sitting duck" after alleging a colleague was in a relationship with a heroin dealer.

A garda has told the Disclosures Tribunal he saw himself as "a sitting duck" after alleging a colleague was in a relationship with a heroin dealer.

The claim was one of a number of serious concerns about policing issues in Athlone detailed by Garda Nick Keogh in a protected disclosure.

The tribunal resumed yesterday to investigate claims Gda Keogh was targeted or discredited by senior officers after going to the Garda Confidential Recipient, Judge Patrick McMahon, in 2014.

Giving evidence at Dublin Castle, Gda Keogh said "everyone" in Athlone knew there was collusion between gardaí and drug dealers at the time he made his disclosure.

The tribunal heard he raised concerns about an initiative called Operation Loki, which was to target dealers.

Gda Keogh agreed with tribunal counsel Diarmaid McGuinness that he had alleged "the small fry" were targeted while "big fish were left off the list".

Probe: Dónall Ó Cualáin conducted an investigation into the concerns. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

The tribunal heard Gda Keogh raised concerns about the arrest of a man for a drugs offence and claimed statements relating to the matter were subsequently amended.

It was also told Gda Keogh alleged a colleague, known as Garda A, had a relationship with a female heroin dealer, known as Ms B, and tipped her off about Garda activity.

Gda Keogh said on one occasion he encountered Ms B, she stuck out her tongue at him. "I took that as her telling me she was untouchable," he said.

Neither Garda A nor Ms B or any other persons accused of criminal activity can be named by order of tribunal chairman Mr Justice Sean Ryan.

Gda Keogh claims an investigation ordered by then Garda commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan and conducted by then assistant commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin had "serious and deliberate flaws".

The probe did not result in any prosecutions.

The report Mr Ó Cualáin submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions in November 2015 stated some of Gda Keogh's allegations were plausible and had substance but the evidence, which was circumstantial, fell short of what was required to bring a criminal prosecution.

In total the tribunal said it would be examining 22 issues raised by Gda Keogh about his treatment after he made the protected disclosure.

These include his claims he was placed under the micro-supervision of three sergeants, confined to office duties, incorrectly docked pay after his sick leave was miscategorised, targeted for a disciplinary investigation over the category of tax he was paying on his car, and irrationally charged with being absent without leave while sick.

Much of Gda Keogh's time in the witness box yesterday was spent discussing an entry he made on the Garda Pulse computer system about Ms B.

It read: "Ms B is seriously involved in the heroin trade in Athlone with a turnover of approximately €2,500 per week. She has no previous convictions for drugs due to the fact that she has been aided and abetted for years by a senior member of the drugs unit who himself is a close associate of a high-ranking Garda officer. Fact."

The tribunal heard Gda Keogh alleged that after the entry came to the attention of his superiors, he was asked where he was getting the information from and whether the entry met criteria relating to the handling of confidential informants.

Gda Keogh said his position was that it was a matter for the Ó Cualáin investigation.

The tribunal is investigating whether the questioning of Gda Keogh on this issue was legitimate.

Gda Keogh accepted he would not call his treatment in connection with the Pulse entry as "bullying", but said that if it had been about any other profession "there wouldn't be an eyelid blinked".

Irish Independent