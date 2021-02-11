Ganley sues CNN over report alleging Trump tried to get his firm lucrative 5G contract

Telecoms entrepreneur Declan Ganley is suing CNN over a report suggesting Donald Trump’s administration pressurised US defence officials to award his company a multi-billion dollar contract without a competitive tender.

Lawyers for the Co Galway-based businessman have filed papers with the High Court in Dublin seeking permission to serve proceedings on the news network.

The matter is listed before a judge next week. Permission is needed from the court to serve proceedings on parties outside the EU.

The defamation suit relates to a report carried by the news network last October, in the run up to the US presidential election.

Contacted by the Irish Independent, Mr Ganley said he could not comment as the matter is before the courts.

However, he has previously described the allegation that the Trump White House wanted to fast-track a contract for his Rivada Networks company without a competitive process as “a lie”.

CNN has stood over the story and it remains accessible on its digital platforms.

Mr Ganley (52) is chief executive and chairman of Rivada, a US-based communications technology business.

He has been running the business from his home in Abbeyknockmoy, Co Galway since the Covid-19 lockdown last March.

The businessman became a well-known public figure when he campaigned against the Lisbon Treaty in 2008 and 2009. He later ran unsuccessfully for the European Parliament as a candidate for his own party, Libertas.

A staunch Catholic, he campaigned against the removal of the Eighth Amendment and is currently suing the Health Minister over pandemic restrictions on public religious services, which he claims are unconstitutional.

Mr Ganley was previously involved in defamation proceedings against RTÉ over a 2008 Prime Time programme about his background and business interests.

The case was settled last year, with RTÉ apologising and saying it accepted the death of an Albanian lawyer was wholly unrelated to Mr Ganley or any business related to him.

He is being represented in the CNN proceedings by defamation solicitor Paul Tweed.

After the story was broadcast, Mr Ganley denied his company was seeking to benefit from an alleged push by the Trump White House to grant Rivada a “no bid” contract for valuable 5G radio spectrum in the US.

“If we were offered a no bid contract, we would turn it down,” Mr Ganley said in a tweet at the time.

He also accused CNN of running the story at the behest of its corporate owner, telecoms firm AT&T, an accusation denied by the network.

Rivada previously lost out to AT&T in a battle for a substantial state contract worth an estimated $7bn that would have seen it control emergency first responders spectrum across large parts of the US.

CNN reported that Republican strategist Karl Rove, who was deputy chief of staff during the George W Bush administration and an investor in Rivada, was behind the alleged White House push to give the contract to Rivada. It also reported the Pentagon resisted the alleged move.

Mr Rove denied Rivada was seeking a non-competitive process.

