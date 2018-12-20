Gangland figure Brian Rattigan stabbed young man in heart outside takeaway, court hears

GANGLAND figure Brian Rattigan stabbed a young man in the heart with a knife outside a takeaway, then tried to follow him inside as he fled, fatally wounded, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

The victim, Declan Gavin (20) retreated into the Abrakebara covered in blood and said “I’ve been stabbed” before collapsing and later dying.

When he was arrested over the 2001 killing, Rattigan denied he was there and claimed he was sleeping with a married woman at the time.

The chief investigator in what was described as a “difficult” case with a long, “complex” history was giving evidence at Rattigan’s sentence hearing today.

Rattigan, now aged 39, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Gavin (20) who was stabbed to death outside Abrakebabra at the Crumlin Shopping Centre on August 25, 2001.

Mr Gavin’s killing sparked the infamous Crumlin-Drimnagh feud, which claimed 16 lives over the course of 10 years.

Rattigan, of Cooley Road, Drimnagh, had previously gone on trial for murdering Mr Gavin and was found guilty in 2009 but that conviction was successfully appealed last year.

His plea last October to the lesser charge was accepted by the State and Rattigan has remained in custody.

This afternoon, Pauline Walley SC, prosecuting, led the senior investigating officer Chief Supt Brian Sutton through his evidence.

He said Mr Gavin was out socialising with friends in the early hours of August 25. At around 3am, a gold Nissan Micra pulled up outside the shopping centre with four people inside.

Witnesses heard shouting of “rat, where is he?” and “rat.” A man - Rattigan - was seen getting out, wearing a balaclava that was not fully on his head.

He was carrying a large knife in his right hand. He or other people shouted and Rattigan pulled down the balaclava and ran towards Mr Gavin.

He attacked Mr Gavin and cut his hand. Mr Gavin ran and “a lot of people scattered,” the court heard.

Mr Gavin, injured and bleeding, was retreating back down steps to Abrakebabra when he was stabbed a second time - a fatal injury to the chest area. He was bleeding profusely and there was a “stream of blood.”

The Abrakebabra had been closed when others ran back to it, and Mr Gavin tried to get in. The security man let him in when he saw the distress he was in and closed the door behind him.

Mr Gavin said “I’ve been stabbed, I’ve been stabbed.”

Rattigan tried to get in but the security man held the door against him and Mr Gavin went into the back of the restaurant where he collapsed.

A number of people tended to Mr Gavin, who was “visibly seriously injured” and bleeding on the restaurant floor.

Others attacked Rattigan with golf clubs and he retreated to the car which was driven away.

In interview, a number of witnesses said the knifeman had been at the door, trying to get in. The court heard this was of “central significance” in the case because Rattigan’s palm and fingerprints were found on the glass, beside Mr Gavin’s blood.

The window had been cleaned three days before the killing and the door had been replaced a month before.

Mr Gavin was taken to St James’s hospital where “great efforts were made to save him,” but he was pronounced dead at around 5.30am.

Over 300 statements were taken in the subsequent investigation, which Chief Supt Sutton agreed was a “difficult” one.

A number of people were found not to be co-operating or obstructing justice and 22 were arrested for withholding information.

Rattigan was arrested on September 4, 2001.

In interview, he denied being at the scene on the night and maintained that position. He told gardai he had not been at the restaurant for months and he “wouldn’t eat that shite.”

When asked where he was, he responded he was “with a married woman all the last few weeks” and “I was banging the hole off her all night, that was why I was missing.”

He gave no name and said “she is 40 years of age and she likes a bit of young.”

“I won’t admit - yous prove it, that is your job,” he told gardai in interview.

When he was told his fingerprints were at the scene, he suggested the gardai had planted them there.

When later arrested in November 2001 in relation to another allegation, he said “I was riding a married woman, I won’t tell you who she is, I don’t want to get her into trouble.”

Asked again about Abrakebabra, he said: “I wasn’t near the place,” and had not been there for about four months.

A post mortem examination found Mr Gavin had died from shock and blood loss due to a single stab wound to the heart. Then-State Pathologist Prof John Harbison found a superficial wound to the deceased’s right index finger may have been defensive as he tried to grab the knife.

Chief Supt Sutton then outlined the “complex” investigation, two previous trials, appeals and other court proceedings that came before Rattigan’s plea last October.

The court heard most of the witnesses were associated with the Crumlin-Drimnagh area.

In the second trial, a key piece of evidence relied on by the prosecution was a statement by David Byrne, who had been a friend of both Rattigan and Mr Gavin. Mr Byrne was later murdered in the Regency Hotel shooting.

Rattigan, wearing glasses and dressed in a light blue suit with a white shirt and navy tie sat with a bottle of water in front of him as he listened to the evidence.

The hearing was continuing this afternoon before Mr Justice Michael White.

