Thursday 24 January 2019

Gangland criminal Brian Rattigan jailed for nine years for fatal takeaway stabbing

Brian Rattigan
Andrew Phelan

GANGLAND criminal Brian Rattigan has been jailed for nine years for stabbing a man to death outside a takeaway.

Rattigan (38) had the sentence handed down at the Central Criminal Court today for the 2001 killing of Declan Gavin.

Mr Justice Michael White made the sentence concurrent to a jail term he is already serving, and backdated it to October 1 last year.

Rattigan, of Cooley Road, Drimnagh, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Gavin (21), who he stabbed in the heart with a knife outside an Abrakebabra in Crumlin on August 25 that year.

He had been tried for murder twice in 2009; the first jury could not reach a verdict but a second jury convicted him. However, that conviction was successfully appealed in 2017.

He was due for another retrial last year but on October 22 last he entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge, which was accepted by the State.

Victim Declan Gavin was killed in 2001. Photo: RTÉ
Victim Declan Gavin was killed in 2001. Photo: RTÉ

Rattigan has been in custody since 2003, and in 2013 was given a 17 year sentence for sale or supply of drugs from within prison, with a release date with remission in November this year.

Mr Gavin’s killing sparked the infamous Crumlin-Drimnagh feud, which claimed 16 lives over the course of 10 years.

