Gangland criminal Brian Rattigan jailed for nine years for fatal takeaway stabbing

GANGLAND criminal Brian Rattigan has been jailed for nine years for stabbing a man to death outside a takeaway.

Rattigan (38) had the sentence handed down at the Central Criminal Court today for the 2001 killing of Declan Gavin.

Mr Justice Michael White made the sentence concurrent to a jail term he is already serving, and backdated it to October 1 last year.

Rattigan, of Cooley Road, Drimnagh, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Gavin (21), who he stabbed in the heart with a knife outside an Abrakebabra in Crumlin on August 25 that year.

He had been tried for murder twice in 2009; the first jury could not reach a verdict but a second jury convicted him. However, that conviction was successfully appealed in 2017.

He was due for another retrial last year but on October 22 last he entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge, which was accepted by the State.

Victim Declan Gavin was killed in 2001. Photo: RTÉ

Rattigan has been in custody since 2003, and in 2013 was given a 17 year sentence for sale or supply of drugs from within prison, with a release date with remission in November this year.

Mr Gavin’s killing sparked the infamous Crumlin-Drimnagh feud, which claimed 16 lives over the course of 10 years.

