Gangland criminal Alan Wilson pleads guilty to conspiring to murder Gary Hanley

Gangland criminal Alan Wilson has pleaded guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to conspiring to murder Gary Hanley.

Alan Wilson (39) of New Street Gardens, Dublin 8 admitted today to conspiring with Joseph Kelly, Liam Brannigan, Luke Wilson and other persons to murder Mr Hanley at a location within the State between September 15 and November 6 2017, both dates inclusive.

This offence is contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, told the three-judge court that the defendant could be arraigned on the single count.

Dressed in a blue jacket and blue jeans, Wilson stood up and faced the court.

When the registrar read the indictment to Wilson and asked him how he was pleading, he replied “guilty” to the charge.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Martin Nolan and Judge Patricia Ryan, remanded Wilson in custody until July 15, when he will be sentenced alongside his co-accused Joseph Kelly.

Last Monday, Joseph Kelly (35) of Kilworth Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12 admitted to conspiring with Alan Wilson, Liam Brannigan, Luke Wilson and other persons to murder Mr Hanley on the same occasion.

Kelly also pleaded guilty to possessing a 9mm Beretta semi-automatic pistol with intent to endanger life at Philipsburgh Avenue, Marino, Dublin 3 on November 6, 2017.

Luke Wilson (23), a nephew of Alan Wilson, from Cremona Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 was sentenced to 11 years in jail last year after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a Beretta handgun with intent to endanger life at Philipsburgh Avenue, Fairview, Dublin 3 on November 6, 2017.

Wilson also received a six-year concurrent sentence after he admitted to conspiring to murder Mr Hanley at a location within the State between September 15 and November 6, 2017.

Liam Brannigan (37) from Bride Street, Dublin 8 is also charged with conspiring to murder Mr Hanley on the same occasion. A trial date has been set for October 7 in the case of Mr Brannigan.

