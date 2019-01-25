Gang war sparked by 'King Ratt' stabbing continues to this day

Brian Rattigan once headed up a major heroin and cocaine dealing operation in Dublin's south city - but the gangland scene has changed significantly since he was locked up more than 15 years ago.

Back then, the young Drimnagh gang leader had about 40 loyal associates. Many are now dead, some of them wiped out in the bloody Crumlin/Drimnagh feud.

Born on July 20, 1980, Rattigan came to the attention of gardaí from an early age. He and 'Fat' Freddie Thompson were among a group of young criminals who started out as joyriders and minor trouble-makers. They graduated to being drug dealers and hard men with a reputation for violence and making a lot of money, but a city centre drugs bust in 2000 changed everything.

It led to gang members turning on each other after two were jailed, while another, Declan Gavin, escaped without being charged. Sources say the 20-year-old Rattigan lost a fortune in the bust and was convinced some of his associates, especially Gavin, had betrayed him to gardaí.

In August 2001, Rattigan stabbed Gavin to death in a frenzied attack outside an Abrakebabra in Crumlin.

Gavin was the first victim in a series of tit-for-tat killings that sparked Ireland's most deadly criminal feud - a gang war that continues to this day.

In the months after Gavin's murder, there were several non-fatal shootings. Rattigan himself was shot in March 2002, an attack for which Thompson was a chief suspect.

Rattigan's younger brother Joey (18) was the next fatality, shot dead near his home in July 2002.

Rattigan, now 38, has been in prison for most of his adult life. He has served time for numerous offences, including drug dealing, assaults, firearms offences and now manslaughter. Gardaí believe 'King Ratt' will continue to control his massive drugs ring from behind bars, even though he will not be released from prison until 2025.

A senior source revealed last night that Rattigan was "sickened and shocked" that his sentence was backdated only to October last year, which means he will end up serving up to 22 years in jail.

