Game of Thrones actor admits child abuse images charges

Michael Liebmann. Credit: Liam McBurney/Razorpix Expand
Christopher Woodhouse

An actor who has appeared in Game of Thrones and Casualty has admitted having more than 130 child abuse images.

US-born Michael Joseph Liebmann, who has long lived in Belfast, also appeared in the hit Amazon series Vikings and locally played Widow Twankey in a kids’ panto.

