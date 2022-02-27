Game of Thrones actor admits child abuse images charges

An actor who has appeared in Game of Thrones and Casualty has admitted having more than 130 child abuse images.

US-born Michael Joseph Liebmann, who has long lived in Belfast, also appeared in the hit Amazon series Vikings and locally played Widow Twankey in a kids’ panto.

And he appeared in a BBC film about paedophile priest Father Brendan Smyth alongside some of Northern Ireland’s leading actors including fellow Game of Thrones stars Ian McElhinney and Ian Beattie,

But last week shamed Liebmann (52) appeared via videolink at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court having previously admitted 10 charges of possessing prohibited images of children.

A prosecution lawyer told District Judge Mark Hamill the images were found on devices retrieved by police during a search of Liebmann’s home on Breda Gardens, off the Saintfield Road, on July 30, 2018.

Liebmann was arrested and taken to Musgrave police station where he gave a mostly no comment interview.

The lawyer also said that in some of the images police found he had photoshopped the faces of women he had previously been in relationships with onto the images of the abused children.

She added that on one computer there were 71 prohibited images and 64 on another.

Though he was due to be sentenced at the hearing on Thursday, Judge Hamill raised serious concerns about the decision to prosecute Liebmann under the Coroners and Justice Act.

He said the decision to prosecute him under that act meant he couldn’t be put on the sex offenders register or make him subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for the charges he admitted.

Asking why Liebmann was charged under that act it was suggested by Liebmann’s barrister that it was to avoid having to send the case to the Crown Court.

The lawyer pointed out that he had raised the same concerns earlier in the case.

Judge Hamill asked both the defence and prosecution to find out why Liebmann was charged under that act.

Adjourning the case for four weeks, Judge Hamill added that if there had been any “manipulation” of the case to avoid it being heard in a Crown court he would personally lodge a complaint with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Under the Coroners and Justice Act the maximum sentence Liebmann could be given is six months in jail.

Liebmann was freed on continuing bail to return to the same court again on March 24.

When a reporter called to his home on Saturday morning, he claimed the images were “not the worst” and that his acting career was “over a long time ago”.

Among Liebmann’s other on screen roles was as the British army spy inside in the IRA, Kevin Fulton, in the film Omagh about the 1998 bombing of the town.

The Michigan-born actor also appeared in the film Brendan Smyth: A Betrayal of Trust about the notorious paedophile priest, which starred Ian Beattie as Smyth.

In 2013 he was cast as a soldier in an episode of the internationally successful fantasy series Game of Thrones during which he was stabbed to death.

Expand Close Michael Liebmann in Game of Thrones / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michael Liebmann in Game of Thrones

The following year Liebmann was called at just four hours notice to stand in for the actor due to play Widow Twankey in a pantomime in Armagh.

The Belfast-based actor started his professional Acting Career aged 14 when he was cast as The Artful Dodger in the Lyric Players Theatre’s 1983 production of Oliver. He has worked in theatre, television, film and radio.

One stage biography suggests he is probably “most fondly remembered” as Marley in You Me and Marley and as the Jack Nicholson mimic in the award winning Bass advertisements of the mid ’90s.

He has worked with top directors including Danny Boyle and Michael Winterbottom.