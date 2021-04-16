Galway girl (9) dragged down steps of airport escalator in luggage trip awarded €15k 

A Galway girl was dragged down several steps after her luggage caught in an escalator at Schiphol Airport and injured both her legs, a judge was told today.

Judge John O’Connor heard in the Circuit Civil Court in Dublin that Madison O’Shaughnessy, through her mother Sonya, had sued both the airport and Ryanair with whom she had travelled to and from the Netherlands.

Barrister Alan Ledwith told the court that Ryanair had been let out of the case and The Royal Schiphol Group had offered Madison, now aged almost 12, a settlement of €15,000 which he was recommending to the court.

Mr Ledwith, who appeared with Galway solicitors O’Carroll and Co., said Madison was only nine when the accident happened in June 2018. She had her own small luggage case which became entangled with part of the escalator, pulling her down several steps.

He told Judge O’Connor that Madison, whose home is at Lios na ruin, Ballybane, Galway City, suffered multiple small scrape marks to both her legs and had been left with very light scarring and one of them but said it require very keen eyesight to notice it.

Judge O’Connor approved the €15,000 offer together with Circuit Court costs against the Schiphol airport operator.

He heard that at the time it had been considered that moisturising cream and bio oil, with gentle massage, would lessen the appearance of the scratches.

