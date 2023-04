Kilkenny minors hurling coach conned his friend out of €41,000 over non-existent sliotar business

The Kilkenny minors hurling coach who conned his friend out of €41,000 has appealed his prison sentence. James ‘Jimmy’ Meagher, was convicted on March 22 of one count of fraud by deceiving his friend into transferring money for a non-existent sliotar business.