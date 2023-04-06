| 12.8°C Dublin

Close

GAA sued by man claiming adverse possession of lands owned by the association outside Cork city

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Aodhan O'Faolain

The GAA and people alleged to be the trustees of Cork GAA's county board are being sued in the High Court by a man who claims he is entitled to adverse possession of lands owned by the association on the outskirts of the city.

The action has been brought by James McCarthy Senior, who claims that he is entitled to adverse possession of the property known as ‘the Pen’ near Delaney Rovers GAA club's facilities on the outskirts of Cork City which contained a now disused factory that formerly made hurls.

Most Watched

Privacy