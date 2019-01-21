A Cork GAA star is set to appear before a district court judge today in relation to an assault investigation.

GAA star due in court over assault claims in nightclub

The female star, who holds multiple All-Ireland medals, was the focus of a Garda investigation after complaints about two separate alleged assaults in a popular Cork nightclub.

The incidents complained of occurred on the evening of February 24 last year - only a short distance from Cork's main courthouse.

In one, a woman alleged she was punched in the face.

The second incident involved another young woman who claimed that she was also assaulted.

Both complainants had been socialising with friends in the same nightclub when they alleged they were assaulted.

The woman involved in the second incident complained she had sustained a serious facial injury which required hospital treatment.

The GAA female star is now expected to appear before a district court judge today in relation to the matter.

