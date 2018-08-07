A HURLER who allegedly hit an opponent over the head with a hurl during a Dublin club game has been charged with assault.

A HURLER who allegedly hit an opponent over the head with a hurl during a Dublin club game has been charged with assault.

GAA player charged with assault after he allegedly 'hit opponent over the head with a hurl', court told

Oisin Boland (26) was playing in a game between Raheny and St Oliver Plunketts when a scuffle allegedly broke out.

He is accused of hitting the player over the head after the referee blew the whistle.

The alleged victim, Gerard Sheehy, was taken to hospital for treatment.

At the time, there was concern that his injuries may have been serious. However, Mr Sheehy has since made a full recovery.

Judge David McHugh accepted jurisdiction to deal with the case at district court level. He adjourned the matter to September.

Mr Boland, of Georgian Village, Castleknock, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court charged with seriously assaulting Mr Sheehy.

The assault allegedly took place at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown on October 26, 2016.

The court heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed summary trial of the allegation in the district court.

Outlining the allegation to the court, Detective Garda Adrian Kildea said that the assault took place during a hurling match between Raheny GAA club and St Oliver Plunketts.

Det Gda Kildea alleged a scuffle broke out, during which Mr Boland swung his hurl, which made contact with Mr Sheehy’s head.

He claimed this took place after the referee had blown the whistle.

Det Gda Kildea said Mr Sheehy was taken to hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

It was initially thought these were severe, however, they were not as bad as first suspected and he has made a full recovery.

DISCLOSURE

Det Gda Kildea said Mr Sheehy had since made a statement to gardai withdrawing the assault complaint.

Judge McHugh said he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the matter. He ordered the disclosure of any statements in relation to the allegation.

Defence solicitor Terence Hanahoe consented to an adjournment to a date in September.

Mr Boland has not yet indicated how he is pleading to the charge.

Herald