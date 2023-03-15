A Down triple All-Ireland football legend has been accused of sex attacks on four women.

Paddy ‘Mo’ Doherty — who captained the Down side which won the Sam Maguire in 1961 — is facing a string of historic sex charges dating back 40 years.

But the Castlewellan man, now in his late 80s, may not be fit to stand trial, a court heard on Tuesday.

Doherty, did not appear in person at Newtownards Magistrates Court where he was charged with seven counts of indecent assault and one of attempted indecent assault.

It is alleged Doherty committed the offences on dates between April 1974 and October 1986.

Five of the indecent assault charges relate to a single alleged victim.

He is alleged to have indecently assaulted two other women and attempted to indecently assault a fourth.

The case against Doherty, from Wood Grove in Castlewellan, had been scheduled for a preliminary enquiry which, had it gone ahead, could have seen the case elevated to the Crown Court for trial.

Doherty will be 89 later this month.

But defence counsel Noel Dillon applied for a two month adjournment saying the defendant “has a number of health difficulties….which may effect his ability to participate, even at this stage".

He told District Judge Trevor Browne he was seeking to have the case put back to facilitate medical reports being obtained “before we can advise the court accurately” as to Doherty’s fitness.

“That seems appropriate,” said District Judge Browne who adjourned the case to May 9.

Ballykinlar-born Doherty scored in Down’s All Ireland final victory over Kerry in 1960 and he captained the team which defeated Offaly in the 1961 final.

The left wing forward also played in the Down side which beat Kerry again at Croke Park in 1968.





Expand Close ‘Mo’ Doherty lifting the All-Ireland title for Down / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp ‘Mo’ Doherty lifting the All-Ireland title for Down

As the 1961 winning captain he famously made the shortest acceptance speech of all time as he lifted the Sam Maguire, saying simply: “Thanks Offaly.”

A bricklayer by trade, he also won seven Ulster Senior Football Championships between 1959 and 1968.

In a 2020 book about Doherty’s glittering career, former Northern Ireland soccer team captain and Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill said he was a big fan of the Down forward.

“Paddy Mo Doherty was a magical player, a genius on the ball who was capable of hitting the target from all angles and distances. Paddy was a player who rarely missed the target,” said O’Neill.

Doherty is widely regarded as one of the GAA’s greatest ever players but a childhood accident almost ended his hopes of becoming a sportsman. He was injured in a tractor accident which caused muscle paralysis but recovered after 12 months treatment.

A non-smoker and non-drinker, he dominated the GAA pitches of Ireland but he could quite easily have become equally renowned as a Northern Ireland soccer player as he proved in a brief spell with Lincoln City and then Ballyclare Comrades for half a season in which he scored 33 goals.

He gave up a professional football career at Lincoln to return to GAA and never regretted it, even though he he was hit with a six month ban for playing a ‘foreign’ sport.