| 2.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA legend accused of sexually assaulting women over 40 years ago

Paddy Doherty faces a string of sex charges Expand
&lsquo;Mo&rsquo; Doherty lifting the All-Ireland title for Down Expand

Close

Paddy Doherty faces a string of sex charges

Paddy Doherty faces a string of sex charges

&lsquo;Mo&rsquo; Doherty lifting the All-Ireland title for Down

‘Mo’ Doherty lifting the All-Ireland title for Down

/

Paddy Doherty faces a string of sex charges

Stephen Gordon

A Down triple All-Ireland football legend has been accused of sex attacks on four women.

Paddy ‘Mo’ Doherty — who captained the Down side which won the Sam Maguire in 1961 — is facing a string of historic sex charges dating back 40 years.

Most Watched

Privacy