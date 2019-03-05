Fully suspended sentence for man (37) who stole over €28k from nightclub

A man who stole over €28,000 from the nightclub at which he worked to pay off a loan for his mother has received a fully suspended sentence.

Rishi Raj Huree (37) of The Green, Beaumont Woods, Beaumont, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to the robbery of €28,870 from Twenty Two Night Club, South Anne Street, Dublin, on June 12, 2018.

Judge Melanie Greally sentenced him to two and a half years imprisonment, but suspended the entirety of the sentence on condition that he keep the peace and be of good behaviour for a period of two and a half years.

Garda Jack McGovern told Noel Devitt BL, prosecuting, that on the date in question the general manager tried to access a safe but was unable to find the key.

He texted Huree who said he was in Paris and initially claimed did not know anything about the key. He later admitted that he had stolen the money and asked if he could get his job back if he returned it.

Huree was arrested two days later in Dublin Airport with over €15,000 in his backpack and told gardaí that the rest of the money was in his house. A total of €25,660 was recovered by gardaí.

Simon Matthews BL, defending, told the court that his client decided to steal the money due to a loan of €15,000 that was outstanding on land his mother lived on in his native Mauritius.

Mr Matthews said his client had lost his job due to his offending and had been unable to get another as gardaí had possession of his passport. He said that Huree had €3,000 in court with him as compensation.

Judge Greally said it was clear he had clearly “gotten cold feet” after committing the offences. She said she took into account his early plea of guilty and his full admission to gardaí when considering her sentence.

Online Editors