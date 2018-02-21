Fugitive struck-off solicitor Michael Lynn is due to be extradited from Brazil next week, the High Court heard.

Fugitive struck-off solicitor Michael Lynn is due to be extradited from Brazil next week, the High Court heard.

Fugitive solicitor Michael Lynn to be extradited from Brazil next week

His counsel, Michael O’Higgins, told Mr Justice Michael McGrath, that Lynn expects to be extradited back to Ireland on February 28.

His lawyers got word late on Tuesday night that the extradition is set to take place, he said. Counsel was speaking during the hearing of an application on his behalf of Lynn seeking a declaration that his his time spent in a Brazilian prison will be taken into account should he be convicted in Ireland.

Mr Lynn, who fled in 2007, allegedly left an estimated €80 million in debts. He is being held at Cotel remand prison, in Recife in northwest Brazil. He faces over 20 charges relating to alleged theft and has been imprisoned since 2013, when Brazilian federal police, acting on behalf of Interpol, arrested him.

His judicial review proceedings here relate to o the DPP's offer to Brazil of a guarantee that Mr Lynn’s time served in that country would be offset against any prison term he might get here if convicted. Mr O Higgins submitted the Irish authorities don’t have it within their legal remit to do that and Mr Lynn now needs a declaration from the High Court.

Sean Gillane SC, for the DPP, argued the legal challenge should be dismissed. The Irish High Court was being “lassoed” into the Brazilian proceedings, he said. Mr Justice McGrath said he hoped to give his decision by this Friday given that the extradition is scheduled for February 28.

Online Editors