‘Frustrated’ driver tailgated unmarked garda car in Dublin’s port tunnel

A dangerous driver who tailgated another car to avoid the toll in the port tunnel was arrested when it turned out to be an unmarked garda vehicle.

Lee Grimley (28), an electrician, got “frustrated” travelling behind the car on his way to work while “unbeknownst to him” it was driven by a plainclothes garda, a court heard.

