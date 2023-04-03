‘Frustrated’ driver tailgated unmarked garda car in Dublin’s port tunnel

A dangerous driver who tailgated another car to avoid the toll in the port tunnel was arrested when it turned out to be an unmarked garda vehicle.

Lee Grimley (28), an electrician, got “frustrated” travelling behind the car on his way to work while “unbeknownst to him” it was driven by a plainclothes garda, a court heard.

Judge Deirdre Gearty banned him from driving for two years and fined him €500 when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Grimley, with an address at Edenvale, Armagh, was charged with dangerous driving in the incident.

Pleading guilty, his defence asked Judge Gearty to reduce it to the lesser charge of careless driving but she refused.

The prosecuting garda told the court he was called to the port tunnel after it was reported by an Emergency Response Unit member that Grimley tailgated an unmarked garda car while travelling southbound in his Volkswagen on March 15.

The court heard the garda drove through the toll gate and Grimley drove directly behind him, failing to pay the toll.

When pulled over, arrested and charged that morning, he replied: “I just jumped the toll.”

The DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court. Grimley had no previous convictions.

The accused was a self-employed electrician and had been travelling to Dublin for work, his solicitor Andrew Broderick said.

He was running late and was stuck behind a car that unbeknownst to him was a garda vehicle. He got frustrated.

Grimley travelled occasionally down south for work and that could be compromised by a dangerous driving conviction, Mr Broderick said.

“It doesn’t appear any other vehicles were in grave danger; he was tailgating another vehicle and took a chance on the toll,” he said.

The prosecuting garda said he had viewed the CCTV and the incident from what he saw was “quite bad”.