From mammoth sit-ins to confronting the Taoiseach, can the Debenhams workers now win redundancy fight at WRC?

A group of former sales assistants who took on a British high-street retail chain after losing their jobs are giving it one last shot.

They’ve been arrested, climbed ladders to get into empty stores for sit-ins and thrown themselves on the ground to stop vans and trucks moving stock.

They door-stepped Taoiseach Micheál Martin on his home turf in Cork and even enlisted the support of former Communards star Richard Cole.

The dispute lasted for 406 days following Debenhams’ decision to go into liquidation with almost 1,000 jobs lost just a few months into the Covid pandemic in April 2020.

It seemed like it was over when the pickets ended after they accepted a €3m training fund last year.

This had been hastily set up by the Government to bring matters to a conclusion.

The workers did not get what they wanted.

What they wanted had been written in graffiti and placards for all to see at flagship stores in Dublin and Cork.

“2 + 2 = end!” it read.

The slogan referred to their demand for a redundancy package that was agreed a few years previously with their union Mandate.

It was worth two weeks’ pay per year of service as well as two weeks’ statutory redundancy.

It wasn’t a huge ask for the workers – most of them women, and low paid.

As redundancy packages go, it’s on the lower end of the spectrum in terms of generosity. It remains wishful thinking.

Jonathan Hogan of Mandate says workers are low on the pecking order when it comes to preferential creditors in liquidations, after items like rent, rates, and bank loans are paid.

Last December, Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English, published an information handbook for employees facing collective redundancies. He said work was ongoing on a range of amendments to company and employment law including establishing an employment law review group on a statutory basis.

Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea believes the Government could have done more.

“They can of course change it,” he said today. “The legislation is very unfair to the workers as it stands.

“Secure creditors like banks and landlords come before employees, which usually means the employees end up getting nothing.

“It’s a question of priorities. The government said it was busy and had a lot to deal with. It should have been regarded as a priority and it wasn’t. It should be top of the priority list right now because of the situation we might be facing into next year if we head into recession again.”

Now the Debenhams staff are taking on the retailer again.

This time, it’s at the Workplace Relations Commission.

The commission began hearing a test case today by Jane Crowe, a shop steward at the former Henry Street store in Dublin.

The group referred complaints under the Employees (Provision of Information and Consultation) Legislation alleging that Debenhams and the liquidators failed to meaningfully consult with their union during the collective redundancy.

Liquidators KPMG said they are the only respondent in the case and were legally compliant.

If the workers are successful, they will have shown they were not properly consulted before they lost their jobs.

It does not mean they get the redundancy package they have sought for so long or advance workers’ rights in liquidations.

But it would be a victory for them in a long struggle with few wins.