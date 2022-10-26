| 12.9°C Dublin

From mammoth sit-ins to confronting the Taoiseach, can the Debenhams workers now win redundancy fight at WRC?

Former Debenhams workers protest outside as their test case got under way at the Workplace Relations Commission at Lansdowne House in Dublin. Picture: Collins Expand

Anne-Marie Walsh

A group of former sales assistants who took on a British high-street retail chain after losing their jobs are giving it one last shot.

They’ve been arrested, climbed ladders to get into empty stores for sit-ins and thrown themselves on the ground to stop vans and trucks moving stock.

